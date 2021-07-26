Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] is 288.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -7.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.84. The company report on July 23, 2021 that MarinOne Delivers Performance Across Advertising Channels.

New Case Studies Highlight the Benefits of Using MarinOne Across Paid Search, Social and eCommerce Campaigns.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced that it has published three new customer case studies highlighting the benefits of using MarinOne across multiple marketing channels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8052963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marin Software Incorporated stands at 26.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 37.53%.

The market cap for MRIN stock reached $93.14 million, with 10.30 million shares outstanding and 9.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.86M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 8052963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 358.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 464.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $10 million, or 21.50% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 434,543, which is approximately -18.081% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 million in MRIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.44 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 252.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 336,926 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 122,339 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 862,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,321,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,085 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,289 shares during the same period.