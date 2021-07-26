KeyCorp [KEY] gain 16.39% so far this year. What now?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that KeyBank and Eight Days of Hope Team Up to Rebuild Homes in Buffalo’s Masten District.

KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, is teaming up with Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) to provide free home repairs on approximately 150 homes in the Masten District in Buffalo, NY.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock rose by 53.91%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.53. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.44 billion, with 964.88 million shares outstanding and 963.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 7358948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $23.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KEY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.35, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,005 million, or 87.80% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,671,066, which is approximately 1.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,681,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.34 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 2.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 58,318,892 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 59,595,886 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 667,699,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,614,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,421,297 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,270,505 shares during the same period.