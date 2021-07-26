Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Is Currently -0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss -0.54% or -0.03 points to close at $5.52 with a heavy trading volume of 24385263 shares. The company report on July 7, 2021 that CIBC, Itaú, NAB and NatWest Group launch carbon offset platform to drive transparency in Voluntary Carbon Market.

Pilot brings efficiency, liquidity and global standards to the carbon offset ecosystem.

As part of an international joint effort, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE:CM), Itaú Unibanco (NYSE: ITUB), National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) and NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) announced Project Carbon, a Voluntary Carbon Marketplace pilot.

It opened the trading session at $5.59, the shares rose to $5.64 and dropped to $5.4701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITUB points out that the company has recorded 3.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.01M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 24385263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.63.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $5,545 million, or 23.40% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,001,882, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 136,764,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.94 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $279.87 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 132.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 127,399,391 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 192,256,447 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 684,938,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,593,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,455,230 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 56,437,491 shares during the same period.