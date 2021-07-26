iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.64 billion, down -35.24% YTD: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price plunged by -6.68 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on July 23, 2021 that iQIYI partners with Tsinghua University to further enhance video streaming quality with adaptive bitrate algorithms.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that a paper on improving video streaming quality (the “Paper”) the Company co-published with Tsinghua University was named the Best Paper Award Runner-Up at the International Symposium on Quality of Service (IWQoS) 2021, which is jointly hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Co-authored by iQIYI and the Institute of Trustworthy Networks and Systems at Tsinghua University (TNS), the Paper, titled “Understanding and Improving User Engagement in Adaptive Video Streaming”, proposes a quantitative model of user experience measurement centred on user engagement. Through full validation via the Adaptive Bitrate Streaming Service (ABS) on iQIYI’s Cloud, the model can help users enjoy a smooth viewing experience for a long duration and in different scenarios.

A sum of 13967775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.37M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $11.92 and dropped to a low of $11.21 until finishing in the latest session at $11.32.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.97 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,403 million, or 81.00% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 26,033,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.7 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $229.2 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 101,579,279 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 73,837,911 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 125,203,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,620,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,165,317 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 14,047,957 shares during the same period.