India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is 20.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] loss -32.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.88 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that IGC Announces Issuance of Patent for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Using THC.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced that on July 20, 2021, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued a patent (#11,065,225) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease entitled “Ultra-Low dose THC as a potential therapeutic and prophylactic agent for Alzheimer’s Disease.”.

The original patent application was initiated by the University of South Florida (“USF”) and filed on August 1, 2016. On May 25, 2017, IGC entered into an exclusive license agreement with USF with respect to the patent application and the associated research conducted on Alzheimer’s disease.

India Globalization Capital Inc. represents 45.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.70 million with the latest information. IGC stock price has been found in the range of $1.86 to $2.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 23141915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 128.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 27.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5230, while it was recorded at 1.7940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6142 for the last 200 days.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.80% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,114,415, which is approximately 33.405% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 910,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 883,363 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 450,918 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,072,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,406,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,173 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 416,642 shares during the same period.