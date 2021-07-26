ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. [IPA] is -42.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. [NASDAQ: IPA] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -35.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.54. The company report on July 22, 2021 that ImmunoPrecise’s PolyTope™ TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in in vitro Pseudovirus Assays.

IPA publishes its scientific paper “Cornering an Ever-Evolving Coronavirus: TATX-03, a Fully Human, Synergistic, Multi-Antibody Cocktail Targeting the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein with in vivo Efficacy” on bioRxiv.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope™ Therapy, a four monoclonal antibody cocktail developed for the potential prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9244319 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stands at 40.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.81%.

The market cap for IPA stock reached $162.93 million, with 19.08 million shares outstanding and 17.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, IPA reached a trading volume of 9244319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. [IPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.27. With this latest performance, IPA shares gained by 31.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. [IPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $12 million, or 7.21% of IPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPA stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 517,195, which is approximately 30.465% of the company’s market cap and around 6.73% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 478,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 million in IPA stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.28 million in IPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. [NASDAQ:IPA] by around 902,291 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 56,976 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 408,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 731,171 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 56,293 shares during the same period.