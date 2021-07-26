Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Stock trading around $10.85 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] plunged by -$4.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.66 during the day while it closed the day at $10.85. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $16.45 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 10437325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.24.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.75 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 682,800 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,800 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.