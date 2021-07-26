Ford Motor Company [F] stock Reiterated by Barclays analyst, price target now $17

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.04 during the day while it closed the day at $13.82. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Ford Leaders to Discuss Results for Second-Quarter 2021, Outlook for Full Year During Fireside Chat With Barclays.

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the auto-industry operating environment and financial results for the company’s 2021 second quarter, which will be released on July 28, during an upcoming fireside chat hosted by Barclays autos analyst Brian Johnson. The discussion will take place on Monday, Aug. 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conversation will also cover execution of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Ford+ prioritizes electric vehicles, the standalone Ford Pro commercial business, and connected and mobility services – all relying on distinctive products, always-on customer relationships and user experiences that get better over time.

Ford Motor Company stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has inclined by 13.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.97% and gained 57.22% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $54.54 billion, with 3.98 billion shares outstanding and 3.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.41M shares, F reached a trading volume of 37055308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on F stock. On April 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 13 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 55.09%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,249 million, or 55.50% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.36 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 218,294,677 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 159,075,988 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 1,739,050,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,116,421,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,925,238 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 38,341,755 shares during the same period.