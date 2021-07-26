For Zynga Inc. [ZNGA], Analyst sees a rise to $13.50. What next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] traded at a high on 07/23/21, posting a 1.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.45. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, has been named a Great Place to Work® in the U.S., as reflected by a survey of current employees. The global authority on workplace culture found that 95% of Zynga employees said the company is a great place to work, mirroring Zynga’s focus on company culture.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8424430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zynga Inc. stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.54%.

The market cap for ZNGA stock reached $11.26 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.79M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 8424430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZNGA stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZNGA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZNGA stock performed recently?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 12.43%.

Insider trade positions for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $9,201 million, or 82.60% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,508,952, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 82,655,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $863.75 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $763.59 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 109,335,482 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 80,906,502 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 690,229,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 880,471,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,725,921 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 20,568,187 shares during the same period.