For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.86 at the close of the session, up 0.83%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, FFWM, MCF, SWN, ICON; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Southwestern Energy Company stock is now 63.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.86 and lowest of $4.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.85, which means current price is +62.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.31M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 11719773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.75 to $7.50, while Johnson Rice kept a Accumulate rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SWN stock performed recently?

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $2,995 million, or 91.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 105,942,579, which is approximately 5.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 91,838,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.34 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $376.37 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 6.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 58,578,802 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 50,265,295 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 507,457,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,301,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,997,396 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,474,497 shares during the same period.