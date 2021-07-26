DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] is -43.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -20.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.06. The company report on July 25, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for REKR, DKNG and DIDI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

REKR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rekor-systems-inc-f-k-a-novume-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17945&wire=1DKNG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=17945&wire=1DIDI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/didi-global-inc-f-k-a-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=17945&wire=1.

The market cap for DIDI stock reached $49.20 billion, with 6.10 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.69M shares, DIDI reached a trading volume of 136230825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.66.

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 2,220,855 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,220,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,220,855 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.