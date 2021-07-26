CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently 0.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.81 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that CSX Announces Second Quarter EPS of $0.52, Including $0.12 Benefit from Sale of Property Rights to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,173 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $499 million, or $0.22 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter 2021 operating ratio was 43.4% compared to 63.3% in the prior year period.

These results include benefits from the sale of certain property rights in CSX-owned line segments to the Commonwealth of Virginia for passenger rail operations. The transaction favorably impacted operating income by $349 million, operating ratio by 11.7 percentage points, and earnings per share by $0.12.

CSX Corporation stock is now 8.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $32.86 and lowest of $32.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.96, which means current price is +18.43% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.50M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 10383435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $38, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 30.93 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.84%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $55,452 million, or 76.20% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 203,424,204, which is approximately -3.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 186,265,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.98 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

567 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 66,635,850 shares. Additionally, 585 investors decreased positions by around 82,832,902 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 1,540,625,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,690,094,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,488,146 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 11,985,777 shares during the same period.