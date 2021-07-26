ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Revenue clocked in at $2.87 billion, down -49.67% YTD: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] loss -3.37% or -0.32 points to close at $9.18 with a heavy trading volume of 27951916 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Wish to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 12.

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Wish will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $9.37, the shares rose to $9.62 and dropped to $9.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WISH points out that the company has recorded -62.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 63.07M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 27951916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 66.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $3,184 million, or 93.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 103,765,380, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 63,386,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.88 million in WISH stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $550.56 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 81,362,379 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 12,974,941 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 252,509,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,847,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,577,789 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,670,071 shares during the same period.