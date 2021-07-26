ConocoPhillips [COP] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $85

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.29%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.

— # # # —.

Over the last 12 months, COP stock rose by 36.78%. The one-year ConocoPhillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.29. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.47 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 10604714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $71.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.43, while it was recorded at 55.44 for the last single week of trading, and 48.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ConocoPhillips Fundamentals:

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

COP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

ConocoPhillips [COP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,103 million, or 79.00% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,012,168, which is approximately -5.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,145,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in COP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.44 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 6.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 78,123,457 shares. Additionally, 733 investors decreased positions by around 109,781,974 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 862,021,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,049,927,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,719,093 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 26,357,982 shares during the same period.