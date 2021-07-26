Citigroup slashes price target on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] – find out why.

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] slipped around -0.74 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.97 at the close of the session, down -12.96%. The company report on July 25, 2021 that RLX Technology Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) (“RLX”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired RLX American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant or traceable to RLX’s January 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”).

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 26072375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.24. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -43.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.57 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

104 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 73,592,035 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,834,916 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,754,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,672,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,592,035 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,469 shares during the same period.