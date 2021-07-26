Citigroup lifts Regions Financial Corporation [RF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Strategy. Momentum. Results. Regions reports second quarter 2021 earnings of $748 million, earnings per share of $0.77.

Delivers solid revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income(1).

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) announced earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $748 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.77. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, total revenue grew 2 percent while pre-tax pre-provision income(1) increased 10 percent. Adjusted revenue(1) increased 1 percent while adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) increased 3 percent. The company also generated year-to-date positive operating leverage of 3.9 percent on a reported basis and 1.8 percent on an adjusted basis(1) versus the comparable prior-year period.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock rose by 73.01%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.48. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.23 billion, with 961.00 million shares outstanding and 956.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 8407738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $23.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.45 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 44.80%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,575 million, or 77.20% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,670,603, which is approximately 0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,711,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.2 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly 12.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 56,087,389 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 50,629,941 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 604,025,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,743,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,272,426 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,369 shares during the same period.