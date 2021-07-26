Citigroup Inc. [C] gain 8.19% so far this year. What now?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -0.33% or -0.22 points to close at $66.71 with a heavy trading volume of 13381668 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Citi named Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia by Euromoney.

Citi (NYSE: C) was named Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia by Euromoney in their recent annual awards. The editorial award recognizes a bank’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion; reducing the environmental impact of operations; promoting workforce development and social mobility; and innovative and effective initiatives to strengthen local communities in which banks are domiciled. The editorial write-up announcing the award is attached.

“Citi is committed to building a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable future. This award is excellent recognition of everything we do to support our clients and communities to generate positive change,” said Peter Babej, Citi Asia Pacific CEO.

It opened the trading session at $67.50, the shares rose to $67.76 and dropped to $66.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded 8.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.66M shares, C reached to a volume of 13381668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $86.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 476.98.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.82, while it was recorded at 66.58 for the last single week of trading, and 64.49 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 28.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $106,259 million, or 78.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,873,584, which is approximately 0.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,204,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.69 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.25 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 5.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

906 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 97,335,733 shares. Additionally, 720 investors decreased positions by around 87,126,576 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 1,408,387,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,592,849,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,218,432 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 13,018,659 shares during the same period.