Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] moved up 0.69: Why It’s Important

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] traded at a high on 07/23/21, posting a 0.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.46. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse Loan from Prospect Capital Corporation.

Company Now Has Completely Eliminated All Debt Balances.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced that the Company has paid off the remainder of its Prospect Digital Cinema loan in the amount of approximately $3.5 Million, effective July 9, 2021. Revenue from the sale of certain digital cinema equipment enabled the debt reduction and balance sheet improvement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9765080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinedigm Corp. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.33%.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $240.59 million, with 136.87 million shares outstanding and 128.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.13M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 9765080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has CIDM stock performed recently?

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.39, while it was recorded at 1.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $17 million, or 9.40% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,732,948, which is approximately 243.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,061,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in CIDM stocks shares; and KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $2.17 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,804,630 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 2,206,201 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,482,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,492,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,194 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,596 shares during the same period.