Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 142.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] gained 5.90% or 1.35 points to close at $24.25 with a heavy trading volume of 17683069 shares. The company report on July 25, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CCIV, QFIN and COIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

It opened the trading session at $24.02, the shares rose to $24.55 and dropped to $22.5501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCIV points out that the company has recorded 8.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -152.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, CCIV reached to a volume of 17683069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CCIV stock

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 23.41 for the last single week of trading, and 19.99 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

164 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,110,244 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 109,934,440 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 105,034,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,009,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,220,883 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 88,606,491 shares during the same period.