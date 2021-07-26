Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is 0.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $4.57 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

Banco Bradesco S.A. represents 10.69 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.86 billion with the latest information. BBD stock price has been found in the range of $4.52 to $4.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.39M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 19106031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $6.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.58 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 141,745,729 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 156,937,747 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 602,830,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 901,513,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,422,187 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 57,068,064 shares during the same period.