AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is 16.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $58.72 during the day while it closed the day at $58.23. The company report on July 23, 2021 that BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) Approved in the US for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in Pediatric Patients Ages 10 Years and Older.

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) is the first once-weekly GLP-1 RA treatment option for pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes in the US.

AstraZeneca’s BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension has been approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D); to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also gained 2.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has inclined by 11.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.35% and gained 16.48% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $179.66 billion, with 2.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.31M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 14081008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $63.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 91.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.97, while it was recorded at 57.60 for the last single week of trading, and 53.19 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 19.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,547 million, or 16.80% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 59,730,253, which is approximately 173.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,092,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.91 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 151,290,590 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 138,766,663 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 526,475,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,532,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,047,983 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 10,560,502 shares during the same period.