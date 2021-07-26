Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $206.53 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.63%. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -18.00%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.06. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $580.29 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.80M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 25495360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $295.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $320, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BABA stock. On August 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 275 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.65, while it was recorded at 210.23 for the last single week of trading, and 244.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.99%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $188,818 million, or 35.80% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,857,541, which is approximately -4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,950,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.52 billion in BABA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.78 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 67,779,836 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 170,276,120 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 676,185,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 914,241,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,110 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 20,008,357 shares during the same period.