why Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.52

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $6.98 price per share at the time. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Sabesp – Material Fact: Change of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with provisions of Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”), dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the Board of Directors, at a meeting held, elected Mr. Osvaldo Garcia to hold the position of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer as of July 1, 2021.

Mr. Osvaldo Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia of Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metrô São Paulo since 2019. He was Chief Executive Officer of Caixa Participações S/A (from September, 2016 to January, 2019), Advisor to the CEO in Caixa Econômica Federal for strategic affairs (from June, 2016 to September, 2016), Nacional Secretary for Water Infrastructure at Ministry of National Integration (from January, 2015 to May, 2016). National Secretary for Environmental Sanitation of the Ministry of Cities (from June, 2012 to January, 2015). Vice President of Housing at the São Paulo Association of Public Works Entrepreneurs – APEOP (from December, 2007 to May, 2012). Technical Director, Construction Coordinator and Production Engineer at Múltipla Engenharia Ltda (from January, 1988 to May, 2012). He participated in several study groups, commissions and representations, including: Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Pan (2018 to 2019), Caixa Imóveis (2017-2019), Caixa Participações S/A (2016 to 2019), Titular Board Member of the Hydrographic Basins Committee of the Piracicaba, Capivari and Jundiaí Rivers (2015-2016), President of the Management Committee of Interáguas Program (2014-2016), Representative of SNSA/MCidades in the World Water Council (2012-2014) and Titular Board Member of National Water Resources Council (2015-2016) and of the Cities Council (2012-2014).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo represents 683.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.66 billion with the latest information. SBS stock price has been found in the range of $6.85 to $7.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SBS reached a trading volume of 2559838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for SBS stock

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, SBS shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.52 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.62. Additionally, SBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] managed to generate an average of $76,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]

There are presently around $614 million, or 15.00% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 29,103,691, which is approximately 43.457% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 5,218,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.43 million in SBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.93 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 22.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 24,284,912 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,939,865 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 53,714,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,939,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,436,147 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,957 shares during the same period.