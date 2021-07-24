T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] moved down -0.92: Why It’s Important

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.86%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that T2 Biosystems to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6784 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

Over the last 12 months, TTOO stock dropped by -34.94%. The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.66 million, with 148.23 million shares outstanding and 143.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, TTOO stock reached a trading volume of 2010859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -12.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1850, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5053 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 17.80% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,517,731, which is approximately 5.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.25 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 36.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 7,131,099 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,081,351 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,313,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,526,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,110,406 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 459,333 shares during the same period.