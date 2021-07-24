Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] – find out why.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] surged by $3.9 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $100.62 during the day while it closed the day at $100.07. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Fortune Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced that it has been named to the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list for the second consecutive year. Horizon ranked 16th out of 100 large companies.

“We are proud that Fortune has recognized our millennial colleagues who now make up 35% of our workforce and contribute daily to the success of our company,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, we go to great lengths to ensure we are exceeding expectations for our millennial employees, offering comprehensive benefit packages that support mental health and work/life balance while providing extensive opportunities for community involvement and career development.”.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock has also gained 6.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HZNP stock has inclined by 6.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.24% and gained 36.80% year-on date.

The market cap for HZNP stock reached $22.68 billion, with 223.92 million shares outstanding and 219.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 1991263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $114.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 41.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.18, while it was recorded at 95.17 for the last single week of trading, and 84.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.37 and a Gross Margin at +75.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.71.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.10. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $279,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 14.00%.

There are presently around $20,073 million, or 90.50% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,504,397, which is approximately 2.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,377,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.39 billion in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 18,270,091 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 18,208,331 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 164,115,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,594,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,351,843 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,273 shares during the same period.