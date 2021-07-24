Market cap of Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] reaches 42.10M – now what?

Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPX] price surged by 3.00 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Synaptogenix Announces Conference Call to Discuss AAIC Abstract Findings.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced that it will hold a conference call for investors to discuss its abstract presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. The call will take place on Monday, July 26th at 4:15pm ET and will be hosted by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alan Tuchman, and its President and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Daniel Alkon. Drs. Tuchman and Alkon will take live Q&A following their prepared remarks.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is (877) 407-9205, and the international dial-in number is 1-(201)-689-8054. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available via: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2599/42216.

A sum of 2579727 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 438.64K shares. Synaptogenix Inc. shares reached a high of $13.79 and dropped to a low of $11.50 until finishing in the latest session at $12.00.

Guru’s Opinion on Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc. is set at 1.34

SNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.45. With this latest performance, SNPX shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Synaptogenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SNPX is now -98.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.07.

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPX] by around 750 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,728 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 750 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,728 shares during the same period.