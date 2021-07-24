Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain 23.00% so far this year. What now?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] traded at a low on 07/22/21, posting a -3.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.05. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Kohl’s Helps Families Move Forward Together this Back-to-School Season.

As kids return to school and adults have more social gatherings, Kohl’s is the destination for the active and casual wardrobe the entire family is looking for to feel confident and prepared to begin the new year.

New this year, Kohl’s is saying “thank you” to educators and school staff with a 20% in store discount this weekend, July 16 – July 18 in store only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2005028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kohl’s Corporation stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.50%.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $8.08 billion, with 156.23 million shares outstanding and 154.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 2005028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $64.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $40 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $52, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on KSS stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 33 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.43, while it was recorded at 49.73 for the last single week of trading, and 46.67 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $6,801 million, or 93.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,818,427, which is approximately 11.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,188,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.16 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $392.95 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -12.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 21,709,897 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 22,423,656 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 91,755,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,889,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,432,941 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,799,778 shares during the same period.