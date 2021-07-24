InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] stock Initiated by Rodman & Renshaw analyst, price target now $4

InspireMD Inc. [NASDAQ: NSPR] price plunged by -16.99 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on June 2, 2021 that InspireMD to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021.

InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: NSPR) developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced that Chief Executive Officer Marvin Slosman will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Mr. Slosman will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 11:30am ET, Track 3.

A sum of 1756746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 639.22K shares. InspireMD Inc. shares reached a high of $5.10 and dropped to a low of $4.48 until finishing in the latest session at $4.64.

Guru’s Opinion on InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for InspireMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2015, representing the official price target for InspireMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InspireMD Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

NSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, NSPR shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InspireMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -406.60 and a Gross Margin at +3.34. InspireMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -424.31.

Return on Total Capital for NSPR is now -101.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.50. Additionally, NSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] managed to generate an average of -$219,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.InspireMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.50% of NSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 208,512, which is approximately 151.592% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 99,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in NSPR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $0.38 million in NSPR stock with ownership of nearly 856.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InspireMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in InspireMD Inc. [NASDAQ:NSPR] by around 373,664 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 19,508 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 89,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSPR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,828 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 18,709 shares during the same period.