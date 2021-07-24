Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Is Currently -0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] slipped around -0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $116.96 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Akamai Technologies To Hold Second Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, August 3, at 4:30 PM ET.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announced that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:.

Akamai Technologies Inc. stock is now 11.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKAM Stock saw the intraday high of $119.56 and lowest of $116.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.91, which means current price is +26.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, AKAM reached a trading volume of 1778299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $130.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $117, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has AKAM stock performed recently?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.88, while it was recorded at 117.28 for the last single week of trading, and 107.26 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.94 and a Gross Margin at +60.68. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.42.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.32. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $66,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

There are presently around $17,038 million, or 92.70% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,567,704, which is approximately -0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $863.13 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 10,292,440 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 13,843,004 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 121,536,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,672,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 849,939 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,058 shares during the same period.