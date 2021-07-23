Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Is Currently -2.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] loss -2.00% or -2.19 points to close at $107.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1886674 shares. The company report on July 15, 2021 that WynnBET Designated As Official Sportsbook & Gaming Partner Of The Detroit Lions In Multi-Year Partnership Agreement.

WynnBET Signs Company’s First Partnership With An NFL Team.

WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the “WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.”.

It opened the trading session at $108.07, the shares rose to $109.10 and dropped to $106.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WYNN points out that the company has recorded -1.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 1886674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.18.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.34, while it was recorded at 106.60 for the last single week of trading, and 113.67 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $9,095 million, or 74.60% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,837,751, which is approximately 7.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,934,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $943.29 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 32.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

337 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,463,401 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 9,502,306 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 63,718,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,683,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,042 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,281 shares during the same period.