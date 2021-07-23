Wolfe Research lifts PPL Corporation [PPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on July 17, 2021 that PPL Capital Funding, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of its Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

PPL Capital Funding, Inc. (“PPL Capital Funding”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), announced the expiration and final results of the previously announced tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (1) any and all of its outstanding 4.200% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.500% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.400% Senior Notes due 2023 and 3.950% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Any and All Notes”) and (2) up to the Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) of its outstanding 4.700% Senior Notes due 2043, 5.000% Senior Notes due 2044, 4.000% Senior Notes due 2047, 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.100% Senior Notes due 2026 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes,” and the Maximum Tender Offer Notes together with the Any and All Notes, the “Securities”).

The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 13, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). The terms of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 14, 2021, as amended by the press release dated June 23, 2021, and as further amended by the press release dated June 29, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

A sum of 3020397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.65M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $28.46 and dropped to a low of $28.09 until finishing in the latest session at $28.09.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.65, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,325 million, or 67.60% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,660,353, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,290,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 29,195,080 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 35,220,599 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 445,547,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,963,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,719,237 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,416,391 shares during the same period.