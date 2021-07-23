why Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.04

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $11.66 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Redemption of 6.450% Series F Preferred Stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced it intends to redeem all 3,000,000 outstanding shares of its 6.450% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP: 867892-70-5). Series F Preferred Stock held through the Depository Trust Company will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

The redemption date will be August 12, 2021. The Series F Preferred Stock will be redeemed for $25.00 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $0.183646 per share, for a total payment of $25.183646 per share, which will be payable in cash, without interest, on the redemption date. After the redemption date, Series F Preferred Stock will no longer be deemed outstanding and all the rights of the holders of Series F Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right to receive the redemption price. In addition, because all the issued and outstanding shares of Series F Preferred Stock are being redeemed, the Series F Preferred Stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange after the redemption date. The Series F Preferred Stock currently trades on the NYSE under the symbol SHO.PRF.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. represents 214.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.61 billion with the latest information. SHO stock price has been found in the range of $11.485 to $11.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 1890471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.48 and a Gross Margin at -67.32. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.08.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now -7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.82. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of -$10,118,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,533 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,933,006, which is approximately 3.165% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,237,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.95 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $150.6 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 7.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 17,274,431 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 21,631,128 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 178,342,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,248,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,590,485 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,660 shares during the same period.