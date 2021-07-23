why Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $169.45

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$1.78. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per share.

Excluding adjusting items, Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $7.71 per share(1).

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2021, and with a net loss of $918 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding adjusting items, net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.71 per diluted common share.(1).

A sum of 2769379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. Capital One Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $163.08 and dropped to a low of $158.70 until finishing in the latest session at $161.43.

The one-year COF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.73. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $169.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 109.87.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.89, while it was recorded at 158.75 for the last single week of trading, and 121.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 46.50%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,455 million, or 92.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,838,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.79 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.61 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

507 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,684,075 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 37,350,810 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 340,627,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,662,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,550,635 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,770,278 shares during the same period.