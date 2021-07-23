Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Aon plc [AON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aon plc [NYSE: AON] jumped around 1.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $230.06 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Form 8.3 – AON plc.

Aon plc stock is now 8.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AON Stock saw the intraday high of $236.37 and lowest of $229.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 260.97, which means current price is +14.66% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, AON reached a trading volume of 2657502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aon plc [AON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AON shares is $265.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Aon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Aon plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $228 to $187, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aon plc is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AON in the course of the last twelve months was 20.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has AON stock performed recently?

Aon plc [AON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, AON shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for Aon plc [AON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.53, while it was recorded at 229.73 for the last single week of trading, and 223.74 for the last 200 days.

Aon plc [AON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aon plc [AON] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.12. Aon plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.79.

Return on Total Capital for AON is now 22.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aon plc [AON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.36. Additionally, AON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 235.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aon plc [AON] managed to generate an average of $39,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Aon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Aon plc [AON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aon plc go to 12.46%.

Insider trade positions for Aon plc [AON]

There are presently around $51,453 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AON stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 19,666,670, which is approximately -2.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,439,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in AON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.93 billion in AON stock with ownership of nearly -1.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aon plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Aon plc [NYSE:AON] by around 16,578,420 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 17,340,749 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 189,731,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,651,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AON stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,433,704 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 878,002 shares during the same period.