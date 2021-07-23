Wall Street Analyst Resumed Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.1976 during the day while it closed the day at $9.88. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Paramount Reschedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2021 conference call and audio webcast from Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. As previously disclosed, the Company still intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021 through August 4, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13721230.

Paramount Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PGRE stock has declined by -1.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.29% and gained 9.29% year-on date.

The market cap for PGRE stock reached $2.20 billion, with 218.67 million shares outstanding and 185.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 2024288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $11, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on PGRE stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PGRE shares from 7 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08.

PGRE stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$60,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,341 million, or 64.20% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,628,367, which is approximately 1.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.43 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.01 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly 5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 17,734,677 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 17,819,845 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 100,125,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,680,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,488 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,421,182 shares during the same period.