Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $13.65 on 07/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.37, while the highest price level was $14.17. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Arena Minerals Announces $10 Million Offering Led by Lithium Americas.

Arena Minerals Inc. (“Arena” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AN) announces a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $0.14 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the “Offering”). The proceeds of the Offering will be applied to the acquisition of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project from Centaur Resources Pty Ltd., described in the Company’s news releases of May 25, 2021 and June 10, 2021 (the “Centaur Acquisition”). Amounts not required to complete the Centaur Acquisition will be used by Arena for exploration and development expenditures on the Company’s lithium assets and for general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.76 percent and weekly performance of -2.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 2054369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LAC shares from 15 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.64 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $238 million, or 21.50% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,870,931, which is approximately -23.825% of the company’s market cap and around 16.75% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,782,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.33 million in LAC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $12.29 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 48.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 6,908,701 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,974,886 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,553,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,436,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,979,878 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,552 shares during the same period.