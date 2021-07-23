Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Kellogg Company [K]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] loss -0.85% or -0.54 points to close at $62.77 with a heavy trading volume of 2288716 shares. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Kellogg’s® Nutri-Grain® Announces All-Expenses-Paid Dream Vacation Sweepstakes to Help Parents Reclaim Precious Family Time Spent on Food and Snack Negotiations.

Nearly half of parents of kids ages 2-8 spend nine days per year negotiating food and snack choices[i], Nutri-Grain survey finds.

Nutri-Grain learned in an April 2021 survey that 43% of parents negotiate food choices with their kids at least six times per day with each negotiation lasting at least six minutesii, totaling nine days a year. When asked what they would do if they could reclaim that wasted time, nearly half of parents said they would spend it with their kids, enjoying what the kids like to doiii. This summer, Nutri-Grain is committed to helping families enjoy a ‘getaway from negotiation’ (literally) and take back that treasured family time to travel, explore and make lifelong memories!.

It opened the trading session at $63.09, the shares rose to $63.33 and dropped to $62.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for K points out that the company has recorded 8.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, K reached to a volume of 2288716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 71 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 44.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.93, while it was recorded at 63.91 for the last single week of trading, and 62.85 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $18,413 million, or 88.20% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 59,465,168, which is approximately -0.834% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,335,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.53 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 5.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

394 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 17,922,689 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 22,128,060 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 253,292,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,343,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,688,738 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 833,039 shares during the same period.