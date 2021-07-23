Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] Revenue clocked in at $3.38 billion, up 23.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE: TPH] gained 3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $21.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Announces $250 Million Increase to Its Stock Repurchase Program.

-Net New Home Orders up 22% Year-Over-Year–Backlog Units up 53% Year-Over-Year–Backlog Dollar Value up 50% Year-Over-Year–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 24.6%–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.00-.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”) and extended the term of the Repurchase Program through December 31, 2022, increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $500 million.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. represents 119.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.58 billion with the latest information. TPH stock price has been found in the range of $20.21 to $21.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TPH reached a trading volume of 2912454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPH shares is $27.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76.

Trading performance analysis for TPH stock

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, TPH shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.14, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.21. Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.66.

Return on Total Capital for TPH is now 10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.54. Additionally, TPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] managed to generate an average of $242,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]

There are presently around $2,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,446, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,381,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.35 million in TPH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $192.54 million in TPH stock with ownership of nearly -1.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE:TPH] by around 9,748,228 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 15,308,933 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 94,482,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,539,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,005 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 880,311 shares during the same period.