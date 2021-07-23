The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Revenue clocked in at $61.91 billion, up 41.33% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] closed the trading session at $372.71 on 07/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $368.45, while the highest price level was $373.6938. The company report on July 13, 2021 that ADDING MULTIMEDIA: EDF Renewables and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announce Commercial Operation of Toms River Solar Project.

Largest Solar Project in New Jersey Generates Clean Energy and Provides Environmental Uplift with Native Grasses and Wildflowers.

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR) and the Renewable Power business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) announced the commercial operation of the Toms River Solar Project, delivering 28.9 megawatts (MW) of clean renewable energy. The project, built on BASF Corporation’s (BASF) property by EDFR in coordination with PVOne and Goldman Sachs, is New Jersey’s largest solar project and the largest solar project built on a Superfund site in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, GS reached to a volume of 1880135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $403.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $320 to $340, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 549.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 370.19, while it was recorded at 366.10 for the last single week of trading, and 303.66 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 20.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,205 million, or 73.60% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,105,591, which is approximately 1.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,489,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 5.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 17,130,548 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 16,347,972 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 211,229,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,708,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,360,795 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,142,322 shares during the same period.