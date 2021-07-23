The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] – find out why.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $83.14 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Seagate Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q4 2021 Highlights– Revenue of $3.01 billion– GAAP operating margin of 16.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 18.1%– GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.00– Cash flow from operations of $478 million and free cash flow of $354 million– Revenue from mass capacity storage markets increased 29% year-over-year and represented 69% of FQ4 HDD revenue.

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights– Revenue of $10.68 billion– GAAP operating margin of 14.0%; non-GAAP operating margin of 15.4%– GAAP diluted EPS of $5.36; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.64– Cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion– Returned $2.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases– Revenue from mass capacity storage markets increased 15% year-over-year and represented 65% of annual HDD revenue.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc represents 233.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.41 billion with the latest information. STX stock price has been found in the range of $81.96 to $83.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 2302189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $89.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $98 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $114 to $118, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on STX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for STX shares from 95 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 50.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.43, while it was recorded at 84.00 for the last single week of trading, and 73.34 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 15.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $16,868 million, or 88.30% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,166,779, which is approximately -6.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 23,011,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly -8.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

275 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 22,151,957 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 26,597,891 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 154,139,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,889,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,049 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,658,584 shares during the same period.