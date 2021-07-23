Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Stock trading around $40.80 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.54%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock rose by 198.90%. The one-year Tapestry Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.18. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.83 billion, with 278.20 million shares outstanding and 278.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 2595186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.97, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 36.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 51.80%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,279 million, or 92.60% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,046,563, which is approximately 22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,018,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $937.66 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 49,765,133 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 41,050,446 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 161,122,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,937,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,951,873 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,693,600 shares during the same period.