Roku Inc. [ROKU] Stock trading around $420.65 per share: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] loss -0.35% or -1.48 points to close at $420.65 with a heavy trading volume of 1839373 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Roku to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 4. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

It opened the trading session at $423.884, the shares rose to $430.82 and dropped to $418.591, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded -0.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -193.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 1839373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $450.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $400 to $485. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 400 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 18.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 359.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 376.70, while it was recorded at 413.53 for the last single week of trading, and 343.48 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $34,310 million, or 69.90% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,603,530, which is approximately -10.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,620,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

422 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,869,109 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 10,957,831 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 59,736,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,563,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,158 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,691 shares during the same period.