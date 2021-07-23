Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently -0.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that 613th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 613th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for August’s dividend is July 30, 2021.

About Realty Income.

Over the last 12 months, O stock rose by 19.50%. The one-year Realty Income Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.54. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.11 billion, with 373.57 million shares outstanding and 372.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, O stock reached a trading volume of 2046126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $74.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $62, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 227.82.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.36, while it was recorded at 69.72 for the last single week of trading, and 63.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,600 million, or 70.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,666,108, which is approximately 5.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,817,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.88 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 9.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

491 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 21,853,696 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 13,043,059 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 231,160,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,057,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,447,972 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,666,687 shares during the same period.