Raymond James slashes price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] – find out why.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AGIO] traded at a low on 07/22/21, posting a -7.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.15. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Agios to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat genetically defined diseases, announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and other business highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.agios.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-377-7098 (domestic) or 1-631-291-4547 (international) and referring to conference ID 2663508. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on the company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2869534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 3.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for AGIO stock reached $3.15 billion, with 69.54 million shares outstanding and 60.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 672.96K shares, AGIO reached a trading volume of 2869534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGIO shares is $65.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGIO stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AGIO shares from 64 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, AGIO shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.79, while it was recorded at 55.14 for the last single week of trading, and 49.06 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.59 and a Gross Margin at +89.29. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.11.

Return on Total Capital for AGIO is now -50.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.33. Additionally, AGIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AGIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 24.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.00%.

There are presently around $3,287 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGIO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,878,905, which is approximately 81.597% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,853,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.56 million in AGIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $293.11 million in AGIO stock with ownership of nearly 1.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AGIO] by around 9,182,933 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 9,557,864 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,525,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,266,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGIO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,037,765 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,756,927 shares during the same period.