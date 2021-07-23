Raymond James lifts G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] price plunged by -3.06 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on July 19, 2021 that G1 Therapeutics Receives Fast Track Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COSELA™ (Trilaciclib) in Combination with Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to COSELA™ (trilaciclib) investigation for use in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). COSELA is currently being evaluated in PRESERVE 2, a pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (NCT04799249) in patients receiving first- or second-line gemcitabine and carboplatin chemotherapy for TNBC. (press release).

Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. The purpose is to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. A drug that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent engagements with the FDA to discuss the drug’s clinical development plan, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, and Rolling Review in which the Company can submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for FDA review rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed.

A sum of 1790847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $18.64 and dropped to a low of $18.03 until finishing in the latest session at $18.03.

Guru’s Opinion on G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $82, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56.

GTHX Stock Performance Analysis:

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, GTHX shares dropped by -15.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.11, while it was recorded at 18.36 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G1 Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -40.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.21. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$813,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 382.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $429 million, or 69.80% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,148,907, which is approximately 8.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,730,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.24 million in GTHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.01 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly 16.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 4,306,179 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,729,591 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,732,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,768,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,421,167 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,861,760 shares during the same period.