Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Revenue clocked in at $826.10 million, down -18.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.16%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Beneva Chooses Qualtrics to Create Holistic and Personalized Customer Experiences.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, announced that Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to listen to customer feedback in real-time, and use that data to deliver incredible experiences that improve customer satisfaction and engagement.

In the insurance industry, customer information and feedback are often siloed in different departments, making it difficult for companies to understand their customers’ needs and preferences and provide the best experiences for each customer. With Qualtrics, customer feedback and their service history live on a single platform, allowing Beneva to act quickly and resolve issues before they escalate.

The one-year Qualtrics International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.4. The average equity rating for XM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.25 billion, with 482.26 million shares outstanding and 64.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, XM stock reached a trading volume of 4172611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $35 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $45, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on XM stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XM shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.09.

XM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.17, while it was recorded at 36.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Qualtrics International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

XM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,657 million, or 80.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,518,484, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,166,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.72 million in XM stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $116.66 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 72,036,281 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 3,778 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 30,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,070,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,003,086 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,778 shares during the same period.