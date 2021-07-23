QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain 25.40% so far this year. What now?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.06%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, CHMA, and QTS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

Over the last 12 months, QTS stock rose by 14.29%. The one-year QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.95. The average equity rating for QTS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.35 billion, with 68.30 million shares outstanding and 68.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, QTS stock reached a trading volume of 2855529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $75.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.08.

QTS Stock Performance Analysis:

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.57 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.65, while it was recorded at 77.54 for the last single week of trading, and 65.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QTS Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +26.78. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 2.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.76. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of -$4,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,020 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,356,634, which is approximately 4.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,970,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.93 million in QTS stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $400.09 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly 91.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 8,170,640 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 8,034,637 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 61,372,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,577,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,598,909 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,301 shares during the same period.