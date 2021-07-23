Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 47.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Oragenics Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Due to Lack of Quorum.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) announced that the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, on June 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at this meeting. The annual meeting of shareholders therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the offices of Shumaker, Loop, & Kendrick, Bank of America Plaza, 101 E Kennedy Blvd., Suite 2800, Tampa, FL 33602 to allow additional time for the Company’s shareholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 24, 2021.

Oragenics Inc. represents 115.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.13 million with the latest information. OGEN stock price has been found in the range of $0.62 to $0.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 3708922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for OGEN stock

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6851, while it was recorded at 0.6312 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7337 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -148.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$3,775,814 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.30 and a Current Ratio set at 42.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.90% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,519,437, which is approximately 216.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,581,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $0.67 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 5,051,302 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 4,451,078 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 382,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,119,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,764 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,241,165 shares during the same period.