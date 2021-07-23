Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain 30.20% so far this year. What now?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Old Republic Reports Results For The Second Quarter And First Half 2021.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) reported the following consolidated results (a):.

OVERALL RESULTS.

Over the last 12 months, ORI stock rose by 47.48%. The one-year Old Republic International Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.0. The average equity rating for ORI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.51 billion, with 298.75 million shares outstanding and 282.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ORI stock reached a trading volume of 1940790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.60.

ORI Stock Performance Analysis:

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 24.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Old Republic International Corporation Fundamentals:

ORI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,533 million, or 76.50% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,167,818, which is approximately 7.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,891,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.07 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $606.96 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 1.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 15,753,283 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 11,068,486 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 200,300,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,122,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,382 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,741,133 shares during the same period.