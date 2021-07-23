Odeon lifts The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -3.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $181.72 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Harris Williams Advises Pamplona Capital Management on its Pending Sale of BakeMark USA, LLC to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Pamplona Capital Management (Pamplona) on its pending sale of BakeMark USA, LLC (BakeMark) to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake). BakeMark is a category leader in the baking industry, with quality products, quick delivery and strong R&D capabilities. The transaction is being led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Andy Warczak and David Stead of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Under Pamplona’s ownership, BakeMark became a proven leader in the bakery ingredient manufacturing and distribution industries,” said Tim Alexander, a managing director at Harris Williams. “In addition to offering a wide range of products, BakeMark is equipped to assist its clients with everything from R&D expertise to manufacturing, distribution, and technical and marketing support. The company is a vital partner to its diverse customer base.”.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 21.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $184.96 and lowest of $180.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 203.88, which means current price is +28.33% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 1907747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $197.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $252, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 213.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.92, while it was recorded at 181.88 for the last single week of trading, and 162.63 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -1.62%.

There are presently around $63,906 million, or 84.10% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,197,330, which is approximately 7.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,381,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.75 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -21.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

603 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 18,191,835 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 19,843,668 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 313,638,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,673,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,241,330 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,449,236 shares during the same period.